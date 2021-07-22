EU will have to cooperate with Russia to maintain security, expert says

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The European Union needs to start negotiations with Russia for the benefit of maintaining security, Reinhard Krumm, the Head of the Vienna-based Regional Office for Cooperation and Peace in Europe of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, wrote in an article published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

"Germany and the European Union will have no choice but maintain relations with the world’s largest country as partners, competitors or even adversaries," he noted.

According to Krumm, it is impossible to maintain pan-European security, if the same policy is pursued. The current state of European security raises questions, and Brussels-Moscow relations are not stable and prosperous, he went on to say.

"The dream that Russia will surrender due to political and economic difficulties and set its sights on the West again will not come true," the expert emphasized.

Krumm also questioned the effectiveness of the ongoing restrictive measures in influencing Moscow’s policy. "Although the sanctions have made it possible to step up pressure on the Russian economy, it is actually quite stable, which is accompanied by rising oil prices and a solid macroeconomic policy," he pointed out.

According to the commentator, Europe needs to clearly formulate its own security interests. At the same time, Brussels cannot disregard such countries as Ukraine, where the situation likewise threatens European stability. Only after that, will it be possible to go over to the issues enshrined in the declaration on shaping the future of Europe, such as healthcare, climate change, social justice, digital transformation, the EU’s role in the world and the strengthening of democratic processes, he stressed.