Azerbaijani military serviceman wounded on border with Armenia, Baku says

BAKU, July 20. /TASS/. An Azerbaijani military serviceman has been wounded by shelling from Armenia in the Nakhchivan area of the state border between the two countries, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"At about 23:40 (22:40 Moscow time) on July 19, Armenian armed forces shelled the Azerbaijani army’s positions in the direction of the populated area of Heydarabad in Sadarak District of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the positions near the village of Arazdeyen in Vedi District using weapons of various calibers. As a result of the shelling, a military serviceman of the Azerbaijani army senior lieutenant Ramal Badalli was wounded in his leg," the ministry stated, adding that the man had been taken to the hospital.

According to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, the situation in the area is currently stable. "The situation is being controlled by the units of our troops," the report said.

On Monday, July 19, the Defense Ministry reported twice that the positions of Azerbaijan’s armed forces in the Nakhchivan area had been shelled.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had maintained, Baku regained control of a number of districts, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor that connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.