Devotion of healthcare workers saved millions of lives - minister

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus pandemic is far from being over, but professionalism and devotion of healthcare workers helped to save millions of lives, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday in his address on the occasion of the Medical Worker Day.

"Maximum devotion of every healthcare worker allowed us to save millions of lives. We have already proved that we can contain the new pandemic, can deal with every blow and repel the global threat. In the past year and a half, everyone has been working under immense pressure, sometimes exceeding our limits. Every day, medical workers demonstrate unrivaled professionalism and wholehearted devotion to the profession. Many of us have fallen ill, many had to undergo a difficult journey to recovery, but they keep returning to their profession. Each of you deserves deepest respect and gratitude," the address reads.

Murashko expressed hope that medical workers will retain this attitude.

"What we have done was impossible. <…> We coped with this blow. Amid critical pressure on the entire healthcare system, we managed to pay due attention to patients with cardiovascular, oncological, neurological diseases. Medical assistance to children and pregnant women did not stop. We worked in unison, motivated by the main goal of helping people. The COVID-19 pandemic continues, medical workers are still at the frontline," he said.

"The power of the medical community lies in knowledge, coordination of actions, willingness to support and helping each other. This is the only way to cope with all difficulties and defeat this mortal foe," the minister added.