Russia’s top diplomat dismisses rumors Turkey may create military base in Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday declined to comment on speculation that Turkey may create military bases in Azerbaijan, describing it as mere rumor.

"We did not discuss this issue, and we do not comment on rumors," Russia’s top diplomat said after the negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei, replying to the corresponding question.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said he did not rule out that a Turkish military base could be created on Azerbaijani territory under the Shusha declaration recently signed with Azerbaijan.