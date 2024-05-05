Death toll in Gaza Strip rises to almost 34,700 — health ministry

CAIRO, May 5. /TASS/. The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israel military operation in October of last year has grown to almost 34,700, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"The number of dead as a result of Israeli aggression has increased to 34,683 with 78,018 wounded," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to it, during just the past 24 hours alone, 29 people have been killed and 110 wounded in Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.