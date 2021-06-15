Switzerland convinced that constructive Russian-US dialogue necessary - president

GENEVA, June 15. /TASS/. The authorities of Switzerland are convinced that a constructive dialogue between Moscow and Washington is necessary in order to overcome present-day challenges, Swiss President Guy Parmelin told reporters on Tuesday, commenting on the upcoming Russian-US summit.

"This top-level meeting fits into the well-established tradition [of Switzerland] to provide good offices. Switzerland is convinced that in order to overcome present-day challenges, a constructive dialogue is necessary between great powers," the president said.

"The Geneva meeting gives the US and Russian president an opportunity to imbue global politics with some optimism and hope," Parmelin said.

Earlier, the Kremlin and the White House announced that the much-awaited summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden would take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. According to the Kremlin, the heads of state will discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the 46th US president took office.