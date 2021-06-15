Biden arrives in Geneva’s InterContinental

GENEVA, June 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s motorcade has arrived in the five-star InterContinental hotel, where the American delegation will stay while in Geneva for the summit with Russia, TASS reports.

It is expected that Biden and Swiss President Guy Parmelin will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will hold a meeting in Geneva on June 16. According to the Kremlin, the two presidents will discuss the current state of Russian-US relations and their prospects for development, strategic stability, as well as current issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic. It will be the first personal meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.