Ukrainian saboteurs shot five LPR militiamen near Golubovskoye

LUGANSK, June 11. /TASS/. Five members of the Lugansk People’s Republic’s militia were killed in an attack by a group of Ukrainian saboteurs on an observation post near the village of Golubovskoye, the LPR People’s Militia said on Friday.

"On June 11, a group of saboteurs from the special operations center Zapad attacked an observation post of the People’s Militia near the village of Golubovskoye in the Lugansk Peoples’ Republic and cold-bloodedly murdered five militiamen. It is not ruled out that the purpose of the provocation was to trigger return fire from the People’s Militia forces with the aim of subsequently accusing them of violating the Minsk Accords and stepping up combat operations," the People’s Militia said in a report in a Telegram channel.

"Our men were shot in the head with special weapons. One of them was killed with a sniper rifle of foreign manufacture. The rest were shot at close range by a group of Ukrainian saboteurs, who had sneaked into the post," the report says.

The LPR People’s Militia said that according to available information a US company had supplied the Ukrainian Defense Ministry with a batch of sniper rifles and ammunition.

"Also, the US government supplies Kiev with night vision instruments, thus contributing to more frequent night-time fire attacks against the position of People’s Militia by the Ukrainian military. Also, US military instructors have been training snipers for the Ukrainian army near Mariupol since April 13," the report says.

"As a result of this cold-blooded murder four children lost their fathers. The Ukrainian authorities’ actions utterly contradict the Minsk Accords, supported by the international community, and testify to Kiev’s reluctance to resolve the conflict by peaceful means. None of the crimes committed the Ukrainian military will be left unpunished," the Lugansk People’s Militia said.