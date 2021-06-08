Tensions in Ukraine to persist due to irresponsible US policy, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The United States is pursuing an irresponsible policy towards Ukraine, so the tense situation in that country will persist, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We proceed from the premise that tensions [in Ukraine] created that this irresponsible policy will persist," he said, commenting on the latest conversation between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.

"I believe that it is an inevitable element of the American-Ukrainian attempts to demonstrate a high degree of mutual understanding. Nothing new that changes the general disposition, the general situation <…> The content of the American policy towards Ukraine is clear to us, this policy contains no element of influence on Kiev in order to ensure at least minimal implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures by Ukraine. We state this with regret," Ryabkov added.