Leaders of China, India can find solutions to issues in bilateral relations, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Leaders of India and China Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping are capable of finding a solution to problems in bilateral relations, it is important for extraregional states not to interfere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with leaders of global news outlets organized by TASS on Friday.

"There are certain issues related to Indian-Chinese relations. Yet there are always a lot of questions that emerge between neighbors. I know both the attitude of India’s prime minister and of the Chinese chairman. They are very responsible [people], treat each other with great respect and will always find ways to resolve the issues that they encounter. The important thing is for the extraregional states not to hinder them," Putin said.

He also noted that conditions were created for Russia’s successful work with India and China within the framework of same organizations, for instance, BRICS.