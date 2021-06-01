Swiss Defense Ministry may close airspace over Geneva during Russian-US summit

GENEVA, June 1. /TASS/. Switzerland is considering the possibility of closing the airspace over Geneva during the Russian-US summit on June 16, but a final decision has not been made yet, the spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport, Mireille Fleury, told TASS on Tuesday.

Asked if there were plans for closing the airspace to flights during the summit, she said: "Possibly the airspace will be closed and monitored. For now, a final decision on this score has not been made yet." Fleury added that "preparations are continuing."

Meeting in Geneva

It is expected that the Russian and US presidents will meet in Geneva on June 16. It will be the first Russian-US summit meeting since Russian President Vladimir Putin and the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, met in Helsinki in July 2018.

The Kremlin said that the Russian and US leaders would discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the outlook for their development, strategic stability, and crucial issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in the struggle against the pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts. On May 30, Biden said that, among other things, he would bring up the issue of human rights.