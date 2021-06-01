Investigation of Protasevich and Sapega cases to be held in Belarus, says Lukashenko

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. The investigation into the cases of Belarusian citizen Roman Protasevich and Russian national Sofia Sapega, who were detained in Minsk earlier, will be held on the territory of Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday during a session dedicated to cooperation with Russia.

"The investigation into both persons’ cases will be held in Belarus. This cannot be changed. This is what I told the Russian president. I assured him that there will be no problems with consular access," the BelTA news agency quotes Lukashenko as saying.

"I think that they [Russia] are not offended, not only do we provide information, we allow them to meet [the suspect] if they want. This is an international practice," Lukashenko added.