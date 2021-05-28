EMA records 316 cases of thrombosis after use of AstraZeneca vaccine

THE HAGUE, May 28. /TASS/. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) to date has registered 316 cases of blood clot formation after administration of a vaccine by British-Swedish AstraZeneca, Head of the agency’s Pharmacovigilance and Epidemiology Department Georgy Genov said at a briefing on Friday.

He reiterated that by April 13, the EMA had reported 142 cases of blood clot formation after the use of the vaccine by AstraZeneca. By then, 17 mln doses had been administered. As of May 27, some 316 cases of thrombosis have been documented in the European Economic Area yet this is counting additional 19 mln doses of the vaccine administered, the official emphasized.

"What is important to know is that the frequency of occurrence of this rare event is approximately one in 100,000, it’s not changed," he added. The expert noted that the fatality level after the jab has decreased due to higher awareness of the vaccinated themselves as well as of healthcare workers.