Presidential electoral campaign officially kicks off in Iran

TEHRAN, May 28. /TASS/. The electoral campaign for Iranian presidential elections officially kicked off Friday, the IRIB broadcasting company reported. The candidates have been presented their programs and slogans in state media and social networks throughout the day.

The campaign will last until June 16. The last day before the vote — June 17 — will be a day of silence, when no campaigning is allowed. Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus pandemic, campaigning that involves mass gathering of people is now allowed.

On May 25, the Iranian Council of Guardians named seven candidates, allowed to run for the presidential office. On May 27, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei endorsed the approved list of candidates.

The current candidates are: Mohsen Rezaee, secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council; Ebrahim Raisi, Chif Justice of Iran; Saeed Jalili, Ex-Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council; Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh, Deputy Chairman of the parliament; Alireza Zakani, Member of the Parliament; Mohsen Mehralizadeh, Ex-Vice President of Iran; and Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank.