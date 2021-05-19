Damascus sees no changes in US policy on Syria, envoy says

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Washington has not changed its behavior concerning Syria under the new administration, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad told an online conference on Wednesday.

"Most likely, there will never be changes in the US administration’s behavior, no matter who is in power - Democrats or Republicans. The [US] policy remains the same on what is going on in Syria. So far, we haven’t seen any changes. They [the US] have not changed their position on withdrawing their armed forces from the country’s north, they are there as occupiers," the diplomat said.