Over 70 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip, health ministry says

CAIRO, May 13. /TASS/. At least 72 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, the Donia Al-Watan news website reported on Thursday citing the Health Ministry of the coastal enclave.

"To date, 72 people, including 17 children and six women, have fallen victim to aggression," the report said.

The Israeli army and Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following the outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May, when more than 700 Palestinians were injured. According to Israel’s data, over 1,600 missiles have been fired at its territory since then, six Israelis have been killed.

Israel's top brass is considering a ground operation in Gaza.