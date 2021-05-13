Israeli forces destroy Hamas internal security headquarters — report

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a series of bombing strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, the Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday.

The IDF attacked Hamas' central bank, internal security headquarters as well as the home of a top Hamas commander, Iyad Tayib, who oversaw several battalions. According to the IDF, the home was being used for terrorist goals.

On Wednesday, Israel delivered a strike on Hamas’ top military command, the newspaper reported. During a joint operation carried out by the army and the Israel Security Agency, those killed were senior members of Hamas' General Staff who were considered close to the head of the group's military wing, Mohammed Deif.

Thirteen other Hamas weapons manufacturing staff were killed on Wednesday. A 14-story building was bombed where the office of Hamas military intelligence service was headquartered. Earlier the IDF reported that those eliminated were Hassan Kaogi, head of Hamas military intelligence security department and his deputy Wail Issa, who led the military counterespionage department.