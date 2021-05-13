Israel strikes northern Gaza, radicals retaliate by expanding missile launches

CAIRO, May 13. /TASS/. Israel launched rockets into northern Gaza City on Thursday morning. According to Al-Jazeera TV channel, airstrikes are being carried out on the Sheikh Radwan quarter. The bodies of two people were recovered from under the rubble of a collapsed house.

In response to the shelling of the coastal enclave, Palestinian radicals are expanding their missile launch area. According to Saraya al-Quds, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization, the missiles are now aimed at both Tel Aviv and beyond. For the first time, air raid sirens sounded in Haifa, Nahariya, Akko in the northern part of the Jewish state. Missiles have been reported to have hit buildings. According to the TV station, five Israelis were injured in a Tel Aviv suburb.

An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip followed an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. More than 700 people have been hurt in riots in recent days. Clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948.