About 350 people take part in Immortal Regiment march in Beijing

BEIJING, May 9. /TASS/. About 350 people took part in the Immortal Regiment march on the premises of the Beijing Exhibition Center, the Russian embassy in China reported on Sunday.

The number of participants in the Immortal Regiment march considerably surpassed expectations, the embassy said.

The march participants carrying the portraits of their relatives who had fought during World War Two gathered near the main building of the Beijing Exhibition at 09:30 local time (04:30 Moscow time). There were not only Russian citizens but also representatives of China, CIS and other states among the participants.

"The Chinese side treats this action [the Immortal Regiment march] very well and considers it as an element of our common victory over fascism and the Japanese militarism," Minister-Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in China Dmitry Lukyantsev told reporters.

"This year, Chinese citizens are also taking part in the march, which is really very good," he added.

The Immortal Regiment march is an annual public event held in Russia and other countries to commemorate those who fought or died during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany.