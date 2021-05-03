Public transport halts operations in Georgia due to coronavirus spread - authorities

TBILISI, May 3. /TASS/. Public transport will not function in Georgia from Monday until May 12. The decision to that effect was taken by the coordination center for coronavirus control under the prime minister of the country.

Lockdown measures had to be introduced for more efficient control of infection spread, the government said. The ban will not cover taxi and intercity transportation, the Cabinet’s press service told TASS.

The period from May 4 to 11 was announced to be the holiday period. The staff of private and public institutions is recommended to work remotely.

This is the third time when operations of public transport are halted in Georgia. This measure was initially applied from March to May 2020 and from November 2020 until February 2021 for the subway, buses and minibuses.