Global death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 3 mln

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related deaths across the globe has exceeded three million, as follows from TASS calculations on the basis of official statistics and media reports.

By now, as many as 3,001,723 coronavirus-associated fatalities have been registered globally. More than 139 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

One million coronavirus-related deaths was registered on September 28, 2020. The death toll exceeded two million less than four months later, on January 15, 2021.