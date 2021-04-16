Number of coronavirus cases in India rises by record 217,353 cases

NEW DELHI, April 16. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases increased in India over the past day by 217,353 and reached 14,291,917. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Friday, the number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased by 1,185 to 174,308.

At the same time, the number of people who recovered increased in 24 hours by 118,302 and reached 12,547,866. Meanwhile, 1,569,743 patients with coronavirus are undergoing treatment, which is 97,866 more than a day earlier.

This week, India became second in the world after the United States in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases, ahead of Brazil. The country ranks fourth in the number of deaths associated with coronavirus, after the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,730,359 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the country, the total number of vaccinated reached 117,223,509. India remains one of the world leaders in terms of the rate of vaccination of the population, the Ministry of Health noted.

On Monday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that India has become the next country to approve the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. India has become the 60th country to approve the use of the vaccine, the report added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.