NATO provoking destabilization rather than promoting peace — top Bolivian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. NATO doesn’t want peace, only to sow chaos around the world, Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa said.

"As for NATO, of course, this organization is not about peace. On the contrary, it provokes destabilization and creates security deficit everywhere. However, we are striving for peace," she said at a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The top Bolivian diplomat noted that the United States' expanding presence in Latin America must not infringe on countries’ sovereignty. "We support sovereignty, the right to self-determination and self-defense. [The United States’ military expansion] does no good for our countries," she stressed.

Argentinian Defense Minister Luis Petri said on April 18 that his country had applied to be a global partner of NATO.

In May 2018, NATO signed a global partnership agreement with Colombia. The president of the country at the time, Juan Manuel Santos, vowed that Colombia was not seeking NATO membership and was not planning to take part in its military operations. In May 2022, US President Joe Biden officially granted the status of US Major Non-NATO Ally to Colombia.