Iran may start enrichment of uranium to 90% at its discretion, president says

TEHRAN, April 15. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities are capable of beginning the enrichment of uranium to 90%, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.
"Already now we have the capability to enrich uranium to 90%," he said. Rouhani stressed that Iran by no means sought to create a nuclear warhead. His statement was broadcast by state television.
He said that "should the participating parties resume compliance with the nuclear deal uranium enrichment in Iran would not exceed 3.67% (the maximum enrichment rate stated in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - TASS).
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that Tehran was starting uranium enrichment to 60% as of Wednesday. Rouhani explained that the measure was in retaliation for Israel’s act of sabotage at the Natanz nuclear facility on April 11. He stressed that the enrichment would be carried out for peaceful purposes under IAEA supervision.