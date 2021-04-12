Iranian top diplomat accuses Israel of involvement in Natanz nuclear site incident

TEHRAN, April 12. /TASS/. Israel was involved in the incident that occurred at Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

"Israeli politicians and military officials keep saying that they will prevent progress and the lifting of unfair sanctions [on Iran] and today, they think that they have achieved their goal," he pointed out when asked about the Natanz incident.

The Iranian top diplomat added that "Iran will ensure even more progress in the nuclear field." Zarif also said that Iran’s "people and elite need to stay alert to avoid a trap set up by the Israeli authorities." He emphasized that "the Natanz facility will now be equipped with more advanced centrifuges that will increase Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities."

Tehran said on Sunday that the Natanz nuclear facility had been hit by a power failure. Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi described the incident as an act of nuclear terrorism.

Meanwhile, the New York Times wrote that "American and Israeli intelligence officials said there had been an Israeli role."