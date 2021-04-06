Iran announces trials of advanced IR-9 uranium enrichment centrifuges

"One of the progresses made in the field of [uranium] enrichment is the commencing of mechanical trials of IR-9 centrifuges with production capability of 50 SWUs (Separative Working Units of enriched uranium)," he told ISNA .

He added that "this equipment is fully domestically-produced, it was developed and it functions in compliance with the new standards."

Iran has been working on development of new and upgrading existing uranium enrichment centrifuges. In response to the US’s withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal, Iran began using advanced centrifuges at its nuclear sites. On April 1, Iran commenced uranium enrichment in the Natanz underground facility via the fourth cascade of IR-2m class centrifuges.

Currently, Iran enriches uranium via IR-1, IR-2m and IR-4 centrifuges. Under the Nuclear Deal, Iran is only allowed to use IR-1 centrifuges.