Iran not interested in gradual return to nuclear deal, says diplomat

TEHRAN, April 6. /TASS/. Tehran is not interested in proposals suggesting a gradual return of the parties to the nuclear deal put forward at the Vienna talks, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday.

"The actions that are being taken and the sanctions that should be lifted, it all should happen simultaneously. <…> There will be no step-by-step return of the parties [to the nuclear deal], there is no need for this approach," he said. "It is perfectly clear what the US should precisely do about the sanctions," the deputy minister underlined.

On Monday, the Press TV channel cited an informed source in the Iranian delegation in Vienna to report that Tehran would only agree to resume fulfilling its obligations to the nuclear deal only in exchange for lifting of all the US sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Vienna hosted a meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and the Five (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France for the first time in 2021. The meeting participants at the level of political directors are discussing issues of resuming implementation of the nuclear agreement in full.