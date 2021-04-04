Civilian wounded by explosive device thrown by Kiev forces - LPR militias

LUGANSK, April 4. /TASS/. A civilian was wounded after being hit by an explosive device thrown by the Kiev forces from a drone in the Nikolayevka village in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, the LPR militias reported.

"According to our information, on the bank of River Seversky Donets near the settlement of Nikolayevka a civilian was hit by an unknown explosive device thrown by the gunmen of the 80th brigade from a drone," the LPR militias were quoted by LuganskInformCenter as saying.

The man sustained multiple moderately severe wounds and was sent to a hospital. The LPR militias have called on citizens to show vigilance when discovering suspicious items and inform emergencies services about them.

"The explosive devices thrown from Ukrainian drones pose a serious threat to the life of civilians living in the republic’s areas close to the frontline," the LPR militias stressed.

Earlier, head of the LPR militias’ department Yan Leschenko reported that over the two months of 2020 some 12 Donbass civilians were hit by Ukrainian mines.

On Saturday, a child was killed in the shelling carried out by the Kiev forces at the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic’s soil, according to the DPR militias. The tragic incident occurred in the village of Alexandrovskoye near Yenakieyvo.