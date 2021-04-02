Siberian ice blasting, newsstand employee in bunny ears, silver kids in Indonesia, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Siberian ice blasting, silver kids and mystery monolith in Spain
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 13
The vessel Skorpion, which is under construction, was heeled, Leningrad region, March 30© Peter Kovalev/TASS
An ice blasting operation takes place on the Biya River, Biysky District, the eastern part of the region. The Russian Emergencies Ministry estimates the amount of snow accumulated in the upper reaches of the Biya and Katun Rivers to be three times the norm, which in case of a warm spell constitutes a risk of flooding, April 1© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
A man competes in a reindeer sled race during a celebration marking the centenary of the village of Krasnoshchelye on the Ponoi River in the centre of the Kola Peninsula, in Arctic Russia, March 27© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
LDPR Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky views Body Words, an exhibition of posed human bodies preserved through plastination, at VDNKh, Moscow, April 1© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
A newsstand employee wears bunny ears in anticipation of Easter in Times Square, New York City, March 29© Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
A guard holds a sign advising visitors to wear their protective face mask, Bangkok, March 30© EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, London, March 29© REUTERS/Toby Melville
Men dig graves at the Valle de Chalco cemetery during the new coronavirus pandemic on the outskirts of Mexico City, March 31© AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
Youths, who covered themselves from head to toe in silver paint to become 'manusia silver' (silvermen), as part of their act to make a living, laugh as they ride on the back of a truck in Jakarta, March 31© REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Hindu devotees take part in 'Huranga', a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colors, at Dauji temple near the northern city of Mathura, March 30© REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Anti-coup protesters use slingshots and pelt stones towards approaching security forces, Yangon, Myanmar, March 28© Photo by Stringer/Getty Images
Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, March 28© REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
View of a metallic monolith that appeared on Sa Conca beach, in the town of Castell-Platja d'Aro, March 30© EPA-EFE/David Borrat
Rosteс ready to ensure safety of oil facilities in Venezuela
The relevant agreement was reached at the meeting of the co-chairs of the high-level Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission
Read more
Russia to provide adequate response to Australian sanctions, says Foreign Ministry
On Tuesday, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne stated that Canberra imposed financial sanctions and entry ban against one Russian person and four Russian companies, involved in the construction and operation of the Kerch Strait Bridge
Read more
27 US organizations urge Biden to engage in constructive dialogue with Russia — paper
They urged the US president to "make good on his stated commitment" from February that "diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy"
Read more
New coronavirus strain discovered in Czech Republic
The new strain was discovered by specialists from the Elisabeth Pharmacon specialized laboratory located in Brno
Read more
Moscow expects no actions hindering Nord Stream 2 construction
The project operator said on Thursday that foreign warships and vessels were demonstrating higher activity in the pipelay area of the pipeline
Read more
Press review: Will Russia’s envoy return to US and Moldovan leaders fight over Sputnik V
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 30
Read more
Nord Stream 2 pipeline 95% complete, roughly 121 km left to construct
The barge Fortuna is currently laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish territorial waters as joined by the Akademik Cherskiy vessel
Read more
US Consulate General in Russia’s Vladivostok to remain in suspended status
The US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg will suspend visa and American citizen services as of April 1
Read more
Russia’s internal troop movements should not concern other states, Kremlin says
Moscow is taking "all the necessary measures to ensure security of its frontiers," the spokesman stressed
Read more
Sputnik V vaccine approved for emergency use in Kenya
Meanwhile, Kenya’s Covid-19 task force chairman Alfred Akwala said that the vaccine had not been approved for commercial use
Read more
EU pledges allegiance to US in unprecedented way, Lavrov says
Russia's top diplomat blasted statements made at the virtual EU summit, which involved Joe Biden, as unprecedented
Read more
Construction of Nord Stream 2 to be finalized this year, says Gazprom
The works have been fulfilled by 90-92%, according to Gazprom's chairman
Read more
Putin won’t let US speak with Russia from the position of force — Kremlin
Speaking on whether it was possible to sever diplomatic ties with the US, the spokesman noted that he did not want to speak about "extreme scenarios"
Read more
As ties with US hit rock bottom, Moscow hopes good judgement will prevail in Washington
The policy of pressure and sanctions chosen by the US administration towards Russia has no chances for success, the foreign minister stressed
Read more
Press review: Can Italy’s spy scandal harm ties and EU leaders use pandemic for power grab
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 1
Read more
Russian Navy guided missile frigate enters Atlantic in long-distance deployment
The warship’s crew earlier practiced anti-submarine warfare tasks, employing a Ka-27PL helicopter and replenished fuel supplies from the tanker. In the Atlantic Ocean, the frigate’s crew will hold a series of shipborne drills
Read more
Moscow offered to restore military contacts within Russia-NATO Council
However, NATO member states "are flatly refusing even to discuss military confidence measures we have proposed," Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov said
Read more
Russia loses to Slovakia in World Cup qualifier
Russia will play the next game on September 1, playing at home against Croatia
Read more
Russia and China benefit from Suez Canal crisis, French expert says
Immediately after the accident, Russia proposed an alternative route between the East and Europe. China did the same with its Polar Silk Road, the expert said
Read more
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on WHO to address possible coronavirus leaks from US labs
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying , the Chinese authorities are ready to continue cooperation with the WHO in order to determine the origin of the virus
Read more
US’s political correctness taken to absurdity not to end well, says Lavrov
He noted that the US seeks to spread this approach across the entire world
Read more
Russian ambassador invited to Italy’s Foreign Ministry amid espionage case
The Russian envoy is due to arrive in the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday morning
Read more
About 0.1% of fully vaccinated people in Moscow contract novel coronavirus
Most of those infected - 76% - experienced mild or asymptomatic forms of the disease
Read more
Russia announces roster of national figure skaters for 2021 World Team Trophy
The tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Osaka, Japan, between April 15 and 18
Read more
Russian embassy confirms employee from military attache's office detained in Rome
The Embassy expects that the incident won’t affect Russian-Italian bilateral relations
Read more
Russia’s latest Il-112V military transport plane successfully completes 2nd test flight
The Il-112V is the first military transport plane developed in Russia from scratch in the post-Soviet period
Read more
Ukraine bans import of wheat, rye, sunflower oil from Russia
The decree comes into force ten days from the date of publication
Read more
Kremlin reveals how Putin maintains knowledge of German, English
According to the spokesman, the president attends short English courses several times a week
Read more
Interval between doses of Sputnik V may be up to two months
Based on research data and observations, if the interval for some reason has been increased to two months, this won’t be crucial in terms of effectiveness, the expert said
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to convert large anti-submarine warship into frigate by 2025
The upgrade of the Admiral Vinogradov is expected to begin in 2021, according to a source in the defense industry
Read more
Moscow to respond to any EU’s hostile actions, says Lavrov
The Minister underscored that "this is not a threat," adding that Russia reacts to restrictions in a manner, similar to that of China
Read more
Russia to launch serial production of latest air defense control system in 2021
The system has passed state trials and has been adopted for supplies to the Russian Army
Read more
Putin signs decree to draft over 130,000 conscripts into Russian Army in spring
In the spring of 2020, Russia drafted 135,000 conscripts
Read more
Moody’s changes outlook for Russian banking sector to stable
Gradual softening of coronavirus control measures will intensify operations of companies and consumption specifically in respect of small and medium businesses, which suffered most from restrictions, Moody’s said
Read more
Russia registers world's first anti-coronavirus vaccine for animals
The mass production of the vaccine may be launched as early as in April
Read more
Press review: Suez flop to boost Northern Sea Route and will Apple get an amicable deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 31
Read more
Russia to strike back at Canada’s sanctions over Crimea, diplomat vows
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the policy of Ottawa "demonstrates absolutely painful stubbornness" in its denying the objective reality
Read more
Embassies of 12 countries closed in North Korea amid shortage of goods
All foreign personnel of international humanitarian organizations have also left, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said
Read more
Russia's Akademik Cherskiy pipelaying vessel arrives at Nord Stream 2 construction site
The ship was stationed in the Baltic Sea in Russia’s Kaliningrad Region where it was going through maintenance
Read more