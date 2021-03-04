US Commerce Dept. blacklists Myanmar’s Defense, Home Affairs Ministries

WASHINGTON, March 5. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce has imposed restrictions against Myanmar on Thursday in light of the recent coup in the country.

According to the press release of the agency issued Thursday, the Defense Ministry, the Home Affairs Ministry as well as Myanmar Economic Corporation and Myanmar Economic Holding Limited controlled by the military are blacklisted by the Commerce Department. Moreover, US authorities tighten export controls on the country.

"The United States remains fully committed to the people of Burma, and strongly condemns violence by the Burmese military against peaceful protesters. <…> Commerce is reviewing potential additional measures as warranted by the military’s actions. The U.S. government will continue to hold perpetrators of the coup responsible for their actions," the press release notes.

In turn, spokesperson for the US State Department Ned Price commented on the Commerce Department’s move via his Twitter to note that Washington will "continue to take action against the junta and call for democracy in Burma."

On February 1, the Myanmar military announced a state of emergency for one year and deposition of the national leadership, citing large-scale falsifications at the elections held in November 2020. Several senior officials were detained, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor, Novel Award laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party claimed the election victory and was supposed to start forming a new government. The military have already revealed a new cabinet makeup and new ministers have already assumed their offices. People across Myanmar have been taking to streets for protest rallies since early February which are violently broken up by security services.