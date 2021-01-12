Lukashenko urges Belarusians not to destroy results of last 25 years

MINSK, January 12. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called on the people of Belarus not to destroy with their own hands what has been done in the country over the course of the quarter of a century.

"I will say in a popular way: you know, the life is so short, let us make everything we can in order to not waste time on empty rhetoric, useless actions, let alone destruction," Lukashenko said. "God forbid we lose, in the fire of this global madness, what we cannot return, lose permanently, destroy with our own hands what has been done over the last quarter of a century."

The president pointed out that Belarus, just like the rest of the world "is under a barrage of lies, and this must be endured."

"We do call ourselves wise, talented, so let us be wise and talented. We must walk this path with dignity and preserve our country for future generations," Lukashenko said.

According to the president, the Belarusian people have everything they need.

"What we do not have, we will earn. We are capable and we will do it certainly," he said.