Police apprehend head of Armenian Revolutionary Freedom party during protests in Yerevan

YEREVAN, December 11. /TASS/. The Armenian police apprehended Ishkhan Sagatelyan - the leader of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) political party - and other opposition activists during protests at the Yerevan’s Liberty Square, says Artur Vanetsyan, head of the Homeland political party and former National Security Service chief.

"What has Sagatelyan done to be forcefully apprehended?" Vanetsyan said.

Currently, several processions follow towards the Liberty Square in the center of Yerevan from several different points. The protesters plan to begin a "dignity March," demanding Pashinyan’s resignation. Due to streets blocked by protesters, traffic got jammed in various parts of Yerevan. Local news websites conduct livestreams from the streets. The police apprehend some activist from time to time.

The opposition blames Pashinyan for economic and social problems the republic suffers. The also claim that the November 9 trilateral joint statement on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh effectively was a capitulation. Amid the protests, the President of Armenia proposed to hold snap parliamentary election, and until then to hand over the power to the government of national accord.