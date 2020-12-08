Venezuelan leader thanks Putin for Russian observers’ participation in polls

RIO-DE-JANEIRO, December 8. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the participation of Russian observers in Sunday’s parliamentary elections in the Bolivarian Republic.

"Mr. Ambassador, I ask you to convey our gratitude to President Vladimir Putin for his interest in the democratic process in Venezuela," the president told a meeting with a Russian delegation of observers broadcast on his YouTube account.

The Venezuelan leader also highlighted that the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement was "an example of respect for people’s sovereignty." "It shows how the country can be a power through others’ respect," Maduro noted, stressing the importance of building a multipolar world.

A high-level Russian delegation arrived in Caracas to monitor the parliamentary elections in Venezuela on Sunday. It consisted of members of Russia’s lower and upper houses, the State Duma and the Federation Council, as well as Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large for monitoring elections in foreign countries Vladimir Churov.

Parliamentary polls were held in Venezuela on Sunday to elect 227 lawmakers of the unicameral National Assembly. With 82% of ballots counted, the Great Patriotic Pole coalition led by the presidential United Socialist Party of Venezuela is winning 67.6% of votes. The Democratic Alliance of the moderate opposition is second with 17.95% of ballots. A large number of opponents of the current government, who are currently controlling the parliament, including opposition leader Juan Guaido, refused to take part in the polls. They had voiced doubt over the election results before they were announced.