Armenian Prime Minister had phone talks on Karabakh with Putin on Friday

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had two telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. According to him, during the talks they touched upon a number of issues related to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Topics for discussion include issues related to settlements of the Lachin corridor, m issing persons, search operations, the bodies of the dead, the exchange of prisoners, the deployment and delimitation of peacekeepers, as well as the unblocking of transport communications in the region," he wrote on his official Facebook page.

The Prime Minister also noted that such negotiations are carried out on a regular basis.

"Such discussions take place regularly, sometimes several times a day. We do not always disseminate information about these discussions, given their nature and frequency," Pashinyan added.

On September 27, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh worsened, active battles began on the disputed territory. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from 00:00 Moscow time on November 10. The military units of Azerbaijan and Armenia stopped at their positions, and the forces of Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the region.