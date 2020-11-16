Georgia reports 3,157 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

TBILISI, November 16. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia grew by 3,157 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 82,835, the government’s website on coronavirus spread reported on Monday.

The authorities reported 3,020 new cases a day earlier, while on November 14, 3,504 cases were confirmed in Georgia.

Another 3,230 people recovered in the past 24 hours, with the total number of recoveries reaching 65,291 (78.82% of those infected). A total of 3,315 people are undergoing treatment in special hotels under medical supervision.

The coronavirus spread rate has stood at 1.1 over the past eight days. So far, 2.23% of the population, which equals 3,716,900 people, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Thirty COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours throughout the country, the death toll has reached 733. Georgia has so far conducted 1,045,018 coronavirus tests, with 28.12% of its residents tested for the disease.