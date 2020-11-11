Armenian security forces detain opposition leader Tsarukyan

YEREVAN, November 11. /TASS/. Officers of the National Security Service of Armenia have detained Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the opposition’s Prosperous Armenia Party, who organized a protest in downtown Yerevan along with other opposition figures following the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Iveta Tonoyan, an MP representing the Prosperous Armenia faction at the country’s parliament, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Tsarukyan has been detained, he is currently at the National Security Service building," she stated.

Earlier, 17 political parties of Armenia organized a protest in central Yerevan, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who signed a joint statement on the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

Armenian defense officials said on Tuesday that the country’s armed forces would adhere to the agreements, calling on the public to refrain from actions destabilizing the situation in the country. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced the start of political consultations on the situation in the country after the signing of the Karabakh agreement.