Florida to release early presidential election results around 7pm EST

NEW YORK, November 3. /TASS/. The US state of Florida is expected to unveil its early results in the presidential election around 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (3 am Moscow time), the Election Central website covering the 2020 US presidential vote said on Tuesday.

"Most counties in Florida are expected to release their early and absentee votes quickly, so a large slice of the vote could be reported during the 7 pm hour," the website said.

The winner will get Florida’s 29 electoral votes.

A half an hour later, polling stations will close in another two battleground states, North Carolina (15 electoral votes) and Ohio (18 electoral votes). Polls in Pennsylvania, a swing state where 20 electoral votes are up for grabs, will close at 8 pm. However, according to Election Central, the voting outcomes in Pennsylvania and Michigan (16 electoral votes) are unlikely to be announced on election night.

The 2020 United States elections are underway. Nationwide, American citizens are heading to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters are deciding on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held. Due to the coronavirus situation, an unprecedented amount of citizens have cast their votes by mail or at early in-person polling sites over fears that the virus could spread at busy voting places on Election Day.