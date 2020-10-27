Reconciliation center urges Turkey to assist release of detained Idlib residents

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria calls upon Turkey to take measures for the release of citizens unlawfully held by militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone, a deputy chief the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, Alexander Grinkevich, told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria has been receiving reports from residents of the Idlib de-escalation zone, about ongoing arrests and abductions of public activists and civilians, who oppose illegal armed groups, their behavior and their violent acts committed against the civilian population," Grinkevich said.

According to the Russian military official, "militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham extremist group [former Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, both outlawed in Russia] are forcibly keeping in prisons and other detention facilities no less than 2,116 people, including journalists, doctors, teachers and clerics."

"We call upon the Turkish side to take effective measures for elimination of terrorist groups on the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone and for release of citizens who have been unlawfully detained by militants," Grinkevich said.

In his words, no shelling attacks coming from positions held by Turkish-controlled militant groups were registered in the past 24 hours.

"At the same time, 39 shelling attacks coming from positions held by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he said, adding that the figure includes 29 shelling incidents in the governorates of Idlib, Aleppo, Latakia and Hama, reported by the Syrian armed forces.