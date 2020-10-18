Artillery, rocket shelling reported in Nagorno Karabakh - Armenian Defense Ministry

TASS, October 18. Artillery and rocket shelling took place in the northern and the southern directions in Nagorno-Karabakh is calm after the humanitarian ceasefire came into force, press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan says on Sunday.

"Having violated the humanitarian ceasefire regime again, the adversary made an artillery shelling in the northern direction from 00:04 to 02:45 am [local time] and a rocket shelling in the southern direction from 02:20 to 02:45 am [;local time]," press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote in Facebook.

On Saturday, Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the agreement to start the humanitarian ceasefire from October 18.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.