Acting president of Kyrgyzstan grants Sooronbay Jeenbekov with ‘ex-president’ status

BISHKEK, October 16. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, who serves as the acting president of the republic, signed an order, providing resigned president Sooronbay Jeenbekov with the status of ex-president, which carries a number of privileges, the Kyrgyz Cabinet press service announced Friday.

"Acting President Sadyr Japarov signed the order on ex-president Sooronbay Jeenbekov. In accordance with the law ‘On guarantees of activity of the President and that status of ex-President’, the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan retains all rights, provided by the law," the announcement says.

The order enters force from the moment of signing.

In particular, Jeenbekov receives a lifetime state security, a right to reside in the Ala-Archa state residence, a service car, and a free medical service in the governmental clinic. This status also grants judicial immunity that could only be lifted by a ruling of the parliament.

Jeenbekov announced his resignation on October 15. By law, the Speaker of the Parliament Kanat Isayev was supposed to become the acting president, but he rejected, and the powers went to Prime Minister Japarov. Jeenbekov resigned amid the political crisis that sparked after the October 4 parliamentary elections.

The supporters of those political parties which failed to gain seats in the national legislature staged mass riots in the capital city of Bishkek, seized government buildings and freed the country’s former president, Almazbek Atambayev, and a number of other politicians, including Sadyr Japarov, the country’s current prime minister, from detention. More clashes between the supporters of different opposition forces followed in the center of Bishkek.

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Parliamentary Speaker Dastanbek Jumabekov stepped down. After that, Jeenbekov imposed a state of emergency in Bishkek. The Central Electoral Commission voided the election results. A repeat election date is to be set before November 6. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a new speaker of parliament and Prime Minister were elected.