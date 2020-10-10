Kyrgyz parliament approves Sadyr Japarov as new prime minister

BISHKEK, October 10. /TASS/. Members of Kyrgyzstan’s parliament unanimously approved Sadyr Japarov as the country’s new prime minister on Saturday, TASS reported from the scene.

The new prime minister pledged that he had no plans to change "the composition and structure" of a new government and promised not to run in the coming parliamentary election, nor to persecute his political opponents.

"I take full responsibility for the government’s work," he stressed.

He added that in his recent conversation with Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the president promised to "step down" after Japarov’s appointment as prime minister.

Japarov was nominated for prime minister amid protests and mass riots raging in Kyrgyzstan since October 5. In the early hours of October 6, representatives of the parties that had failed to enter the parliament in the election started unrest, seized governmental buildings and released ex-President Almazbek Atambayev and other politicians, including Japarov, from detention centers. Japarov was jailed for hostage taking in 2013. The Central Election Committee invalidated the results of the election.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov urged the party leaders to return the political process into a legal field and signed decrees dismissing the government and prime minister and appointing new law enforcement chiefs. In a decree Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in Bishkek from October 9 until October 21.