Netanyahu says regional security, Iran, Syria discussed in phone call with Putin

TEL AVIV, October 7./TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that regional security, Iran, the situation in Syria and bilateral cooperation in the battle against coronavirus were discussed in his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"I have just spoken by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin. We discussed issues of regional security, Iranian aggression and the situation in Syria," the prime minister said in a tweet "We decided to advance cooperation between the countries in the battle against coronavirus," he added.

"I also congratulated President Putin on his birthday. We continue to strengthen our important and good relations," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

Since Wednesday morning, the Russian leader has been engaged in conversations with foreign leaders - receiving birthday congratulations and discussing issues on the international agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

On October 7, the Russian president celebrates his 68th birthday.