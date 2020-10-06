UN Secretary General calls on Kyrgyz actors to stop violence

UNITED NATIONS, October 6. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on the Kyrgyz authorities and protesters to stop violence and begin dialogue.

"The Secretary-General is closely monitoring the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic, where protests erupted yesterday in the aftermath of the 4 October parliamentary elections, reportedly leaving one person dead and over one hundred injured," the UN chief said in a press statement.

"The Secretary-General regrets the loss of life and urges all involved to exercise the utmost restraint and refrain from violence," the statement reads. "The United Nations stands ready to support all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution of the current situation, including through the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA)."

The Secretary-General called on "all Kyrgyz actors to engage in dialogue and agree on a way forward within the constitutional framework."

Following the October 4 parliamentary polls in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of those parties which failed to win seats in the parliament organized mass riots in central Bishkek. On Monday night into Tuesday morning, the protesters seized the parliamentary building, which also houses the presidential administration, the government, the mayor’s office and the prosecutor general’s office. They also released former President Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and some other politicians from custody. The country’ Central Election Commission has declared the voting results as invalid.