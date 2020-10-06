Kyrgyz president tells election authority to verify results of parliamentary polls

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is taking all measures to restore the rule of law in the country and recommended the Central Election Commission to verify the results of the October 4 parliamentary polls and cancel them in case of violations, his spokesperson Tolgonay Stamaliyeva said on Tuesday.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov is controlling the situation and is confident that all political forces will put the country’s interests above their own and will not allow a split in the society and other concerns of citizens," she said. "He is focusing all his efforts to restore the rule of law in the country. First of all, this concerns the results of the parliamentary elections in the country."

Give the current situation, the Kyrgyz president recommended the Central Election Commission to thoroughly study the files related to alleged violations "up to cancelling the results of the parliamentary elections." The president is now in the capital Bishkek, she noted.

The president is scheduled to meet with the leaders of parties, which participated in the parliamentary polls, at 9:00 on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the Kyrgyz people had survived two popular uprisings before, and they know the price of peace and stability like nobody else. Therefore, all efforts of the president are aimed at restoring the rule of law in the country in the near future. The head of state is calling on all political forces in the country to show wisdom for the sake of Kyrgyzstan and its people," the spokesperson said.

On Monday morning, members of two parties, which lost the parliamentary elections, staged a protest in Bishkek’s central square. Later they were joined by supporters of other defeated political forces and by the evening their number reached 5,000-6,000.

In the evening, law enforcement agents started using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse protesters. The demonstrators won a six-hour battle seizing the parliament building and releasing former President Almazbek Atambayev, who had been in a detention center of the State Committee for National Security since August 2019.