Moscow reports 28 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours — crisis center

MOSCOW, October 1./TASS/. Moscow recorded 28 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

"Twenty-eight patients with confirmed pneumonia and testing positive for coronavirus have died in Moscow," it said. Overall, Moscow reports 5,282 coronavirus-related deaths.

Moscow is the hardest hit by COVID-19 among the Russian regions, and it has been seeing rising levels of the virus of late. Overall, the city reports 295,025 coronavirus cases, including 2,424 in the past 24 hours. As many as 249,861 patients have recovered.