Armenian PM highlights Turkey’s destructive role to European Council president

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has pointed out to European Council President Charles Michel that Turkey is sticking to a destructive position, the Armenian government’s press service said Wednesday following the talk.

"Nikol Pashinyan drew attention of Charles Michel to Turkey’s destructive position and underlined that it is inadmissible to involve this country in the hostilities," the statement reads.

The prime minister said that stopping hostilities and full exclusion of Turkey are the mandatory conditions for resuming peace talks.

Michel, meanwhile, said that it is vital to immediately establish a ceasefire and resume the peace process in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.