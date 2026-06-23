MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The G7 summit in Evian demonstrated that there had been a shift in the roles of the Westerners in the Ukrainian drama they were playing, with Europe taking on the role of initiator of the continuation of the conflict, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

According to him, the EU countries attempted to undermine the agreements reached between the Russian and US leaders in Anchorage during the summit in order to continue the war until the last Ukrainian was killed.

The struggle between multipolarity and the Western "order"

All the countries of the global majority, including Russia, will have to live in conditions of an intensifying struggle between the emergence of multipolarity and the declining Western "order based on rules": "And in such conditions, we all - in fact, the global majority - will have to continue to live and fight for our principles, ideals, and our vision and understanding of the world."

The West is interpreting the world order based on rules that it has created for itself and its own selfish interests to maintain its waning dominance: "The reality is that the so-called collective West, which still plays a significant role on the global stage, is doing everything it can to replace the international order that was established after World War II with its own order based on the rules it has created and that it arbitrarily interprets based on its own selfish interests and motives. Why do the Westerners need this? This is quite understandable and obvious. To maintain the dominance in politics, economics, technology, and other areas that is slipping away from them. To maintain control over the flows of international trade, value chains, and natural resources."

To fend off competitors at the global and regional levels, the West does not stop at any levers: "To contain competitors at the global and regional levels, the proponents and drivers of this approach do not hesitate to use any instruments, military, political, propaganda, economic, and so on."

G7 Summit

During the G7 summit, European countries tried to undermine the agreements reached in Anchorage to continue the war until the last Ukrainian: "At the G7 meeting, they - the Europeans - did everything they could to ensure that the West would again unanimously support the continuation of the war until the last Ukrainian, so that Anchorage would be forgotten and overshadowed by the taste of Evian - albeit not mineral water."

The G7 summit demonstrated there had been a change of roles among the Westerners in the Ukrainian drama they were playing: "The Evian summit is perhaps interesting because there was a certain shift in roles among the Westerners in the Ukrainian drama they were playing. Naturally, this change was of a tactical nature."

After the start of the special military operation, the administration of US President Joe Biden became the driving force behind the political and military assistance provided to Ukraine: "It was under President Biden that Washington set the tone of Russophobia. Under [President Donald] Trump, the Americans, I must say, built a line with certain nuances, made mediation efforts, which contributed, in particular, to the holding of negotiation rounds in Istanbul and Geneva. And for a while, the Europeans had to, very willingly, take the initiative in the campaign for the ‘strategic defeat’ of Russia."

Sanctions

Unilateral, illegitimate sanctions, tariff barriers, and other restrictions imposed on Russia by the West are "pouring in,": "There is a deliberate policy aimed at destroying the international legal order and weakening and eroding traditional multilateral universal institutions."

Contacts with Witkoff and Kushner

There is an understanding of the need for contacts with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner, "but the dates have not yet been agreed upon."

The Middle East

Russia has welcomed the US-Iran truce and hopes that negotiations between the sides will be successful: "But we must admit that there is still a long road ahead before a lasting peace can be achieved."

Russia's proposal to take Iran’s enriched uranium stands: "Russia's proposals on one of the main issues, namely nuclear issues, remain valid."

Attempts to rewrite history

Westerners are trying to undermine the integration associations in which Russia is involved, and they are also trying to revise the history of peoples who have lived together and helped each other for centuries: "We see the persistent attempts of the proponents of the rules-based order to strike at the integration associations in which our country is directly involved. At the same time, they are trying to impose illusory ideas that the history and geography of peoples who have lived together for centuries and have always helped each other can be revised. Looking at the situation around Ukraine, it is clear what kind of tragedy this could lead to."