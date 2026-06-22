Kremlin comments on fuel situation in Crimea

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The authorities are carrying out intensive work to minimize the consequences of what they describe as the barbaric actions of the Kiev regime and to restore fuel supplies to the population, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the fuel situation in Crimea.

"The leadership of the Republic of Crimea is keeping the population informed, and this system is functioning well. Intensive work is underway to minimize the negative consequences of the barbaric actions of the Kiev regime," he said. "Work is also being carried out to restore fuel supplies to the population" the Kremlin spokesman added.

On Saturday, Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that fuel sales at gas stations in Crimea had been suspended for both cash and non-cash payments, as well as through fuel vouchers, for both individuals and legal entities. Fuel will be supplied only to government services responsible for maintaining the functioning and security of the Republic of Crimea.