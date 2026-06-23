Russian security official, his BRICS counterparts to discuss security threats

NEW DELHI, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu will discuss with his BRICS counterparts the formation of an international security agenda in New Delhi.

A meeting of high-level officials responsible for security matters will take place in the Indian capital, where participants are expected to address ways to enhance coordination among BRICS states amid the emergence of a polycentric international order, as well as specific issues of international and regional security, according to the Security Council press office.

Shoigu is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from leading BRICS countries.