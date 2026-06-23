China launches communication satellite into orbit for tech tests

BEIJING, June 23. /TASS/. China successfully launched the Communication Technology Test Satellite 26A into orbit for conducting technological experiments, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch occurred on Tuesday at 10:10 a.m. Beijing time (02:10 a.m. GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in the southern Chinese province of Hainan using a Long March-7A carrier rocket.

The satellite successfully reached its designated orbit, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The spacecraft is designed to provide satellite communications, radio and television broadcasting, data transmission, and to conduct tests and verification of new technologies.

This launch marked the 653rd mission for the Long March series of carrier rockets.